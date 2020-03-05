Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United star reclaims his place among Championship's elite

Dan Coombs
Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates with Helder Costa after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez is back in form.

Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Pablo Hernandez's return to form has been a key part of Leeds' resurgence in recent games.

It was always going to be impossible for him to recreate last season's production of 12 goals and 12 assists, his best in English football.

He is giving it a pretty good go though, and now has six goals and six assists with 10 games remaining.

 

In his last four appearances, Hernandez has two goals, and two assists. Leeds have won all four. 

Prior to that he had just one goal and no assists in his previous six matches.

Individually, Hernandez has reclaimed his place among the division's best.

His performances have seen his chances created per game rise to 2.3 per match.

Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa of Leeds United celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

This takes him up to third in the Championship in this statistic, behind only West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira (2.5) and Reading's John Swift (2.4).

Leeds need Hernandez to keep up this kind of form to clinch automatic promotion.

He has the quality to contribute in the Premier League too. He'll need some help, but its little wonder he is giving it his all, as this could be his last shot if it doesn't work out.

Pablo Hernandez (19) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch