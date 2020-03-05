Leeds United star reclaims his place among Championship's elite

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez is back in form.

Pablo Hernandez's return to form has been a key part of Leeds' resurgence in recent games.

It was always going to be impossible for him to recreate last season's production of 12 goals and 12 assists, his best in English football.

He is giving it a pretty good go though, and now has six goals and six assists with 10 games remaining.

In his last four appearances, Hernandez has two goals, and two assists. Leeds have won all four.

Prior to that he had just one goal and no assists in his previous six matches.

Individually, Hernandez has reclaimed his place among the division's best.

His performances have seen his chances created per game rise to 2.3 per match.

This takes him up to third in the Championship in this statistic, behind only West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira (2.5) and Reading's John Swift (2.4).

Leeds need Hernandez to keep up this kind of form to clinch automatic promotion.

He has the quality to contribute in the Premier League too. He'll need some help, but its little wonder he is giving it his all, as this could be his last shot if it doesn't work out.