Koke claims that he isn't afraid of facing Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool have their backs against the wall going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke spoke to Marca about facing Liverpool and explained why he isn't afraid ahead of the big game at Anfield in the Champions League next week.

Jurgen Klopp's men failed to break Atleti down in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Saul Niguez's early goal gave Diego Simeone's side an advantage ahead of the second leg and Liverpool will not find it easy despite the game being in their own backyard.

Atletico Madrid were accused by many for being too defensive in the first leg. Simeone's style has almost always been the same but Koke feels that his side will have to be wary about their system ahead of next week's game.

He said: "They will squeeze us a lot, I have seen few teams so direct and intense. We have to try to win. If we only think about defending, it can happen to us as against Juve. We have to learn, that it doesn't happen again. We have to go win with another mentality.

"I've never been to Anfield and I don't have to be afraid, just excited and eager to play against them in a stadium with so much history. In the end, it is what is cool about the Champions League."

Atleti have conceded just 19 goals in 26 league games so far this season. Los Colchoneros are incredibly organised and are very difficult to break down but if there's one team who can do it it's Liverpool.

However, the Reds have lost a bit of momentum since the two sides last met. After losing the first-leg, Liverpool came very close to a defeat at Anfield against West Ham before losing back-to-back games against Watford and Chelsea.

Any hiccup this weekend against Bournemouth will make the Anfield faithful nervous ahead of the big game on Wednesday and Atleti will be hoping for just that.