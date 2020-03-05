Jose Mourinho says one Tottenham Hotspur player ‘needs to work'

Troy Parrott was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told BBC Sport that striker Troy Parrott needs to work more.

Mourinho made the comments about the striker following Tottenham’s defeat to Premier League rivals Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old striker came on in extra time and failed to score in the penalty shootout, as Norwich won the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho is not bothered about the Republic of Ireland international striker not coverting his spot kick, but the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss believes that the teenager needs to work a lot.

Mourinho told BBC Sport: "The penalty is nothing. He is a penalty taker in the under-23s, he scores every one in the Unders. He was so confident, he wanted to take one, he wanted to take the responsibility, it's an experience in his career. The problem is not his experience.

"The problem is the 30 minutes. Now people can see that he has to work a lot so don't think that Parrott is the second Harry Kane because he's just a young kid that needs to work. Let's forget the penalty because we all miss the penalties, it was not Troy."

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Norwich on Wednesday evening, Parrott played nine passes, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, and took 12 touches.

One for the future

It is clear that Parrott is not ready to play week in and week out for Tottenham at the moment, but playing in FA Cup ties and in Premier League games as a substitute will only help develop and improve as a footballer and will make him better.