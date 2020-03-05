John Hartson and Trevor Sinclair react as Celtic extend lead over Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost at Ibrox, while Celtic drew.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers’ chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title this season further dwindled on Wednesday evening, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost at Ibrox.

The Gers suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, with David Moyo scoring the only goal of the game in Glasgow on 56 minutes.

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league.

The results mean that Neil Lennon’s side are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Former Celtic striker Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the Hoops extending their lead, and so has former Queens Park Rangers winger Trevor Sinclair, who is a Celtic fan.

13 points clear, 9 games to go ! Great point !! Get this thing done before the split — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) March 4, 2020

Hoops showing great character & why Glasgow remains green & white #HH — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) March 4, 2020

Title race over?

With Celtic now as many as 13 points clear of Rangers at the moment, it is hard to see the Hoops lose their grip on the trophy now, as they march towards yet another treble.