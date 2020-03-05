Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

John Hartson and Trevor Sinclair react as Celtic extend lead over Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Cork , Ireland - 25 September 2018; Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends manager Martin O'Neill and John Hartson discuss penalty takers during the Liam Miller Memorial match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost at Ibrox, while Celtic drew.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers’ chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title this season further dwindled on Wednesday evening, as Steven Gerrard’s side lost at Ibrox.

The Gers suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, with David Moyo scoring the only goal of the game in Glasgow on 56 minutes.

Subscribe

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league.

 

The results mean that Neil Lennon’s side are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Former Celtic striker Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the Hoops extending their lead, and so has former Queens Park Rangers winger Trevor Sinclair, who is a Celtic fan.

Title race over?

With Celtic now as many as 13 points clear of Rangers at the moment, it is hard to see the Hoops lose their grip on the trophy now, as they march towards yet another treble.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts as his team suffer a 1 - 3 defeat during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch