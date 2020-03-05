'It's me': Arsenal star suggests he's the toughest player at the club

Sead Kolasinac lifted the lid on his Arsenal team-mates.





Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac lifted the lid on his Gunners team-mates for Sky Sports and named Matteo Guendouzi as the funniest player in the ranks.

There was admiration for Mesut Ozil's skills, calling Joe Willock messy, Dani Ceballos vain, as well as nominating himself to be the hardest player in the squad.

He said Sokratis may be up there for the crown but put himself forward when asked which of the players in the squad are 'hard as nails'.

Guendouzi was nominated for biggest moaner as well but it's clear he makes Kolasinac laugh with his jokes when he loses at cards during down time.





It would be tough to argue with Kolasinac as the toughest player on the pitch, given his muscular style and penchant for a crunching tackle.

Presenter Tubes also brought up the incident with Mesut Ozil in their car and it was then when Kolasinac, somewhat reluctantly, nudged himself ahead of Sokratis in the race.

Of course, it's a light-hearted set of questions but Arsenal don't have too many players who could be described as hard men.

That's an old-school trait but Arsenal haven't had that kind of strong leader for a while and neither Sokratis or Kolasinac are nailed on starters.



