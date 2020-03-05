Quick links

'It's me': Arsenal star suggests he's the toughest player at the club

Sam Preston
Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Sead Kolasinac lifted the lid on his Arsenal team-mates.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal takes on Ben Close of Portsmouth during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac lifted the lid on his Gunners team-mates for Sky Sports and named Matteo Guendouzi as the funniest player in the ranks.

There was admiration for Mesut Ozil's skills, calling Joe Willock messy, Dani Ceballos vain, as well as nominating himself to be the hardest player in the squad.

 

He said Sokratis may be up there for the crown but put himself forward when asked which of the players in the squad are 'hard as nails'.

Guendouzi was nominated for biggest moaner as well but it's clear he makes Kolasinac laugh with his jokes when he loses at cards during down time.

Everton's Alex Iwobi with a shot under pressure from Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

It would be tough to argue with Kolasinac as the toughest player on the pitch, given his muscular style and penchant for a crunching tackle.

Presenter Tubes also brought up the incident with Mesut Ozil in their car and it was then when Kolasinac, somewhat reluctantly, nudged himself ahead of Sokratis in the race.

Of course, it's a light-hearted set of questions but Arsenal don't have too many players who could be described as hard men.

That's an old-school trait but Arsenal haven't had that kind of strong leader for a while and neither Sokratis or Kolasinac are nailed on starters.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02,...

