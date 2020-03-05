'It took him a while': Arteta admits Arsenal player is performing 'much better now'

Dani Ceballos is on-loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has praised Dani Ceballos for performing 'much better now' as he claimed that it 'took him a while' to get to his current level after his injury, as he told Football London.

The Spanish playmaker is on-loan at Arsenal from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Arteta also shared that there haven't been 'any discussions' about making his move permanent.

Ceballos has started back-to-back Premier League games for Arsenal, and to add to that. he has also started their most recent FA Cup and Europa League games, as he has been one of their standout performers.

After a slow start to life in North London, things are beginning to pick up for the Real Madrid man, as Arteta shared his thoughts on his future and his performances.

"We haven't had any discussions about it [making his move to Arsenal permenant]," Arteta told Football London. "I'm really happy with Dani and what he's bringing to the team right now.

"It took him a while after his injury to get to the level that he has and that I have seen in the past. He's performing much better now and that's why he's playing so much more games."

Arteta joined Arsenal in December when Ceballos was dealing with a muscle injury, as he didn't exactly become part of his first-team plans when he returned to action.

There were a number of games in which Ceballos spent on the bench during the January window, which questioned his future, but he stayed put and is now delivering the goods.

Ceballos has shown enough signs that he is worth taking a punt on in the summer, but it does seem as though everything depends on whether Arsenal will put the money on the table for his services.