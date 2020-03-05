Is Death in Paradise on TV tonight? BBC favourite has fans eager for more

It's been a rollercoaster of a season, but is Death in Paradise on TV tonight?

It's always a risky move bringing in a new character and spotlighting them centre-stage...

Did it work for you?

The crime-drama Death in Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and first arrived on screens back in 2011. Since then, it has been a fond favourite of BBC audiences

Over the course of its nine seasons, we've seen prominent characters come and go, with Ben Miller holding down seasons 1–3, Kris Marshall with 3–6 and the recent Ardal O'Hanlon from then up until season 9.

However, a few episodes into the current crop, the writers ushered in DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little. The Royle Family actor (he played Antony) made a swift impression on fans, providing a nice change-up.

He makes for a charismatic DI, but can audiences expect to see him again tonight?

Is Death in Paradise on TV tonight?

No, Death in Paradise is not on TV tonight.

Why? Well, that's because season 9 has finished. It contained eight episodes in total, with the eighth and final outing - titled 'Now You See Him, Now You Don't' - airing on Thursday, February 27th 2020.

We shouldn't be surprised really, as all seasons of Death in Paradise are comprised of eight episodes.

If you missed out on any of the episodes, be sure to head over to BBC iPlayer.

It's a shame season 9 has finished, but at least the finale teased more from our terrific new lead, with season 10 already confirmed.

Audiences talk Death in Paradise on Twitter

Since the season started, a number of people have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Of course, when you make the drastic change of bringing in a new lead you risk upsetting the fans, but on the whole, the reception has been pretty positive.

Lots have expressed their admiration for the character of DI Neville Parker, pleased with the direction the series has taken.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Death in paradise is such a good show — Hollie Wolstencroft. (@HollieWxx) February 29, 2020

That was a good last episode of Death in Paradise. Going to miss it. Glad the inspector is staying. — Matthew Culley (@mattculley8) February 27, 2020

I love the postcards. I hope when you release series 10 that you'll do it again. #DeathInParadise — John Johnson (@howtoojj) March 4, 2020

Really going to miss @deathinparadise @Don_warrington and @lizbourgine tonight! Where did 8 weeks go???! — Doug P (@potterwigham) March 5, 2020

Just finished series 9. I can't wait for series 10 to see how DI Neville Parker settles in St Marie. #DeathInParadise — John Johnson (@howtoojj) March 4, 2020

