Rangers

'I'm tired of it', 'That's the problem': Some Rangers fans annoyed by Ibrox man's media comments

John McGinley
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's post-match comments did little to appease Rangers supporters.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers are suffering right now and a post-match interview from Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard hasn't gone down too well with fans.

The Gers were defeated by relegation candidates Hamilton on Wednesday evening in the Scottish Premiership, on a night that they could have capitalised on Celtic dropping points against Livingston.

Gerrard admitted that his squad was feeling very low and, perhaps surprisingly, were very quiet in the dressing room after the match.

It doesn't seem there was much reaction to the defeat other than deflation.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard said of it all: "I didn't think I could feel any worse than Hearts but I do right now. The story of the game was that we were the better team and we created lots and lots of chances but we didn't have the quality to take those chances.

"We've spoken to them and the dressing room is very quiet. We had a discussion and I'm asking questions, asking for reasons why we've played ourselves into this rut and why confidence is so low because we've got real good players in the dressing room."

 

Understandably supporters are looking for more from their players and the coaching staff the club, with plenty feeling like there's no real plan to reverse the rut Gerrard talks about.

It doesn't sound like much is working behind the scenes at the club, despite the best efforts of Gerrard.

With plenty to play for in Europe this season and derby matches ahead, they can't afford to be in such a state for too long.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a post match press conference during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04,...

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on Gerrard's comments...

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

