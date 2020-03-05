'I'm tired of it', 'That's the problem': Some Rangers fans annoyed by Ibrox man's media comments

Steven Gerrard's post-match comments did little to appease Rangers supporters.

Rangers are suffering right now and a post-match interview from Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard hasn't gone down too well with fans.

The Gers were defeated by relegation candidates Hamilton on Wednesday evening in the Scottish Premiership, on a night that they could have capitalised on Celtic dropping points against Livingston.

Gerrard admitted that his squad was feeling very low and, perhaps surprisingly, were very quiet in the dressing room after the match.

It doesn't seem there was much reaction to the defeat other than deflation.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Gerrard said of it all: "I didn't think I could feel any worse than Hearts but I do right now. The story of the game was that we were the better team and we created lots and lots of chances but we didn't have the quality to take those chances.

"We've spoken to them and the dressing room is very quiet. We had a discussion and I'm asking questions, asking for reasons why we've played ourselves into this rut and why confidence is so low because we've got real good players in the dressing room."

Understandably supporters are looking for more from their players and the coaching staff the club, with plenty feeling like there's no real plan to reverse the rut Gerrard talks about.

It doesn't sound like much is working behind the scenes at the club, despite the best efforts of Gerrard.

With plenty to play for in Europe this season and derby matches ahead, they can't afford to be in such a state for too long.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on Gerrard's comments...

I’m tired of it Stevie. Stop letting them away with it. Drop the undroppables. — Dave (@Nimsay1872) March 4, 2020

Same old same old — Brian Firth (@Superca45615305) March 4, 2020

“Dressing room’s quiet”.



That’s the problem. No leaders, no passion, no fight - no actual Rangers in there who are willing to take responsibility. — JRK (@topclasskennedy) March 4, 2020

Quiet? Someone should be tearing them apart. — Laura (@TheLauraLothian) March 4, 2020

No apology to the fans — Steely (@OhItsSteely) March 4, 2020

I don't agree with Gerrards views on the game never at anytime did I feel confident watching that team tonight and I could also feel it in the stadium and the I evitable happened — It's coming home (@bluekid877) March 4, 2020

The dressing room is very quiet , that’s the problem right there,, no leaders ,tell them if they want to wear the badge then show the fight and desire to win ,, am clearly not Seeing that !!! — Alan Duncan (@AlanDuncan03) March 4, 2020

Can he explain why he thinks it’s acceptable to play 3 central midfielders, a ‘number 10’ in Hagi on the right wing and a centre forward on the left wing at home to Hamilton? — Jamie Hunter (@jamiehunter72) March 4, 2020