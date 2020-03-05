Quick links

'I have to': Jose Mourinho shares what he must now ask Tottenham board

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur's poor form continues on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told BBC Sport that he needs to talk with the club's board about prioritising games.

Spurs were in FA Cup action against Norwich City on Wednesday night, and took the lead when Jan Vertonghen headed home Giovani Lo Celso's free kick.

Norwich equalised when a Michel Vorm error gifted Josip Drmic a goal, and when the tie went to penalties, Erik Lamela hit the crossbar before Tim Krul saved from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes to send Norwich through.

 

Tottenham's hopes of winning the FA Cup are over for another season, and this exit just adds to Spurs' poor form right now.

Since losing Son Heung-min to injury in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa on February 16th, Tottenham have failed to win, with an alarming slump in form.

Defeats to RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been difficult to swallow, and fans are especially frustrated after crashing out of the FA Cup to Norwich.

Mourinho's thin squad will continue to be tested over the next few days, as Spurs face a testing trip to Burnley this weekend before then heading to Germany for the second leg against Leipzig.

Mourinho has now admitted that he has to speak to the club's decision-makers, because he feels that Tottenham almost need to go with a weakened side against Burnley in order to have a chance against Leipzig, seemingly asking the club whether they want Premier League or Champions League to be the priority.

“In this moment I have to think about what's next and I have to speak to my club because I think some of these boys to have a chance to fight Tuesday for a Champions League position they just can't play on Saturday,” said Mourinho. “Particularly in forward positions, behind we've got options but not going forward,” he added.

