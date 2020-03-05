'I can confirm that': Agent claims major interest in 25-goal striker amid Villa, Newcastle rumours

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Alexander Sorloth.

Crystal Palace haven't been great going forward this season, and the form of Alexander Sorloth is no doubt frustrating for them.

The Eagles decided to send Sorloth out on loan last summer, with Trabzonspor taking him on a two-year loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

Sorloth had struggled at Palace following his January 2018 move from Midtjylland in Denmark, scoring once in just 20 games with the Premier League side.

Fans won't have been too gutted to see the Norwegian leave the club, but his form in Turkey has been absolutely sensational.

The 24-year-old has racked up 25 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances for Trabzonspor, putting them in contention for the Super Lig title.

It looks set to be a four-way shoot-out for the title with Istanbul Basaksehir, Galatasaray and Sivasspor the main rivals for Trabzonspor, but speculation surrounds Sorloth's future.

Aksam claim that Aston Villa want the giant centre forward, whilst Fotospor suggest that Newcastle United are also looking at him ahead of a possible summer move.

Now, agent Morten Wivestad has confirmed to VG that Trabzonspor have an option to sign Sorloth permanently, meaning they would be able to sell him on this summer for a profit – and whilst he confirmed other clubs want him, he made it clear that Sorloth is focused on Trabzonspor rather than the rumours.

“I can confirm that Trabzonspor has an option agreement with Crystal Palace, but I do not want to comment on anything more than that,” said Wivestad. “It's a while before the window opens, but there is a lot of interest around Alex, I can confirm that. Alex is extremely happy to be where he is today, and only focuses on doing the best for himself and the team. He wants to win the title. That's his main focus now.”

“Trabzonspor is a very, very big club. There is more pressure to play for such a big club with such great interest than many can imagine. But Alex is very strong mentally and as long as he gets service, he delivers,” he added.