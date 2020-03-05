How to watch Derby v Manchester United: Is it on the BBC? TV channel and live stream options

General view ahead of the FA Cup Third Round match between Derby County and Southampton FC at Pride Park on January 05, 2019 in Derby, United Kingdom.
Derby County take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 5th but how can fans tune in?

For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its usual weekend slot.

Due to the Premier League's first-ever winter break, the fifth round of the historic competition has been shifted from a weekend in mid-February to the first mid-week slot in March.

Despite that, there are plenty of matches still making their way onto TV for fans to enjoy and there are some real crackers in prospect.

One of the games to keep an eye out for is Derby v Manchester United which is set to take place on Thursday, March 5th.

A detailed view of the match ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Derby v Manchester United

After Chelsea v Liverpool, Derby County v Manchester United is arguably the tie of the round.

The fixture will see Wayne Rooney take on his former club for the first time since returning from his stint playing in the US.

Manchester United, who sit fifth in the Premier League, will be seen as the outright favourites but have been shaky at times this season.

Derby, meanwhile, currently occupy 13th place in the Championship after a middling season but have improved since January.

Wayne Rooney of Derby celebrates scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Fulham at Pride Park Stadium on February 21, 2020 in...

Where to watch

Unlike most matches during the FA Cup fifth round, which have been available on the free-to-air BBC or even Facebook, Derby County v Manchester United will be broadcast on BT Sport 1.

The match itself kicks off at 7:45pm but pre-match build-up gets underway at 7:00pm.

Alternatively, highlights of the Derby v Manchester United match are also being shown on BBC Two at 11:15pm.

BT Sport microphones being used by presenters before the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at The Academy Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

How to watch BT Sport

To watch BT Sport, you will need a subscription package through your TV providers whether that's Virgin, Sky or BT.

Alternatively, you can stream the action straight from BT Sport themselves via the BT Sport app which is available on PC, mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and games consoles.

You can purchase monthly passes for BT Sport from £25 per month.

Derby County v Manchester United kicks off at 7:45pm on BT Sport 1.

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.