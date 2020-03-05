How to watch Derby v Manchester United: Is it on the BBC? TV channel and live stream options

Derby County take on Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 5th but how can fans tune in?

For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its usual weekend slot.

Due to the Premier League's first-ever winter break, the fifth round of the historic competition has been shifted from a weekend in mid-February to the first mid-week slot in March.

Despite that, there are plenty of matches still making their way onto TV for fans to enjoy and there are some real crackers in prospect.

One of the games to keep an eye out for is Derby v Manchester United which is set to take place on Thursday, March 5th.

FIFTH ROUND: FA Cup action comes to Facebook

Derby v Manchester United

After Chelsea v Liverpool, Derby County v Manchester United is arguably the tie of the round.

The fixture will see Wayne Rooney take on his former club for the first time since returning from his stint playing in the US.

Manchester United, who sit fifth in the Premier League, will be seen as the outright favourites but have been shaky at times this season.

Derby, meanwhile, currently occupy 13th place in the Championship after a middling season but have improved since January.

Where to watch

Unlike most matches during the FA Cup fifth round, which have been available on the free-to-air BBC or even Facebook, Derby County v Manchester United will be broadcast on BT Sport 1.

The match itself kicks off at 7:45pm but pre-match build-up gets underway at 7:00pm.

Alternatively, highlights of the Derby v Manchester United match are also being shown on BBC Two at 11:15pm.

How to watch BT Sport

To watch BT Sport, you will need a subscription package through your TV providers whether that's Virgin, Sky or BT.

Alternatively, you can stream the action straight from BT Sport themselves via the BT Sport app which is available on PC, mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and games consoles.

You can purchase monthly passes for BT Sport from £25 per month.

Derby County v Manchester United kicks off at 7:45pm on BT Sport 1.