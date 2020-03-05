How long is the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo? A decent-sized sample for fans and newcomers!

Everything you must know about how long the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is on PS4.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is now available on PlayStation 4 for both fans and series newcomers to enjoy. Square Enix's launch of part one is quickly approaching with April holding the designated date, and here you'll discover how long the demo is so you know just how much of a sample you'll be able to taste.

As mentioned by countless others, the Final Fantasy VII Remake has a brand new battle system that is different from the original turn-based. While old-school traditionalists such as ourselves are always scared of change (especially when it comes to our favourite games), there's no denying that the battle system makes Final Fantasy VII feel like an entirely new experience as opposed to an elderly person made superficially young again via plastic surgery.

Whether you're an old-timer wanting to relive your youth through a modern reimagining or someone whose first Final Fantasy will be this remake, below you'll discover just how long the PS4 demo typically lasts.

How long is the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is as long as 45-minutes to one-hour.

This is a decent-sized sample for both old fans and series newcomers, so there shouldn't be anything to complain about in regard to its length as it features plenty of combat and beautiful cut-scenes, plus an intense boss fight.

Part one of the Final Fantasy VII Remake takes place entirely in Midgar, but the demo will barely scratch the surface as Cloud and mates will spend way more time in the steampunk-inspired city than in the original.

In addition to providing a decent-sized sample of what to expect from part one, Square Enix's demo also contains a minor secret ending that features an incredibly iconic image, and downloading the demo will also allow you to attain a Final Fantasy VII PS4 theme on April 10th.

You should know in advance that your progress won't carry over to the final version so you will need to play the events of the demo once more when playing the full release.

Final Fantasy VII Remake part one launches for the PS4 on April 10th.