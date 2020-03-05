'He's petrified you can tell': Shearer & Lineker react to Newcastle's FA Cup draw

Newcastle United have been drawn against Manchester City in the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup.

Gary Lineker has teased Alan Shearer after Newcastle United were drawn up against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Moments after the draw was made and Pep Guardiola's post-match interview had finished, Lineker joked that the Spaniard would have wanted a 'home draw' but he would 'probably settle for Newcastle' to which Shearer also joked that the Man City manager is 'petrified, you can tell'.

Newcastle are one game away from reaching Wembley, and the semi-finals, but they have perhaps been handed the toughest draw of them all as they will have to knock out the current holders if they are to progress.

Speaking on BBC One after Man City beat Sheffield Wednesday, Lineker, Shearer, and former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards, shared their thoughts on the tie, which will take place at St James' Park.

"He probably wanted a home draw but he would probably settle for Newcastle, wouldn't he?!" Lineker jokingly asked Shearer whilst laughing. Shearer joked in response: "No, he's petrified, you can tell."

Lineker then added: "Micah [Richards], Manchester City, well they are going through, they have got Newcastle away."

Richards responded: "Haha, you cannot be that harsh on Newcastle. My old manager, Steve Bruce. They will be compact and they will be up for it. But, yes, it's a good draw for Manchester City."

Lineker then finished off the show by saying: "Alan, we [Leicester] will have to meet in the final. Leicester and Newcastle final. You will win the FA Cup, one day and somehow."

Steve Bruce's side put three past Championship leaders, West Brom, to progress to the quarter-final stage, whilst City narrowly beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst it is a tough ask for the North East side, they have to look at the positives and their Premier League match against Guardiola's men in November.

Jonjo Shelvey's late strike that day sealed a deserved point for his team, and if the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin can get their engine going at full throttle then Newcastle have a chance, especially against this fragile City defence.