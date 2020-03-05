'Good players': Bielsa names two Huddersfield stars Leeds must be wary of

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship title-chasers Leeds United host Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road - will Steve Mounie and Karlan Grant cause a shock?

Marcelo Bielsa admits he is a fan of Huddersfield Town strikers Karlan Grant and Steve Mounie ahead of Saturday’s Yorkshire derby clash between the Terriers and Leeds United at Elland Road, speaking to the club’s official YouTube page.

Title-chasing Leeds are back at their brilliant best and will be the clear favourites to take the spoils when local neighbours Huddersfield come to town this weekend.

But Bielsa is not a man likely to leave anything to change and you can bet that a famously obsessive football fanatic knows all about the attacking options at Danny Cowley’s disposal.

16-goal Grant has shone in an inconsistent side this season with only Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins outscoring the former Charlton youngster in the Championship.

Giant targetman Mounie, meanwhile, is enjoying his best run of form in a Huddersfield shirt, hitting the net eight times in his last 14 league matches.

And Bielsa will be desperate to ensure his defence keeps chances to a minimum in search of another three-point haul.

"It’s a creative team. (The) two centre forwards are good players,” the legendary Argentine said.

"I remember the previous match was tough, difficult. It was difficult to play well. They create chances in this match and we couldn't make a big difference against that.”

Illan Meslier barely had a save to make his Championship debut against Hull City last weekend as Leeds cruised to a 4-0 win but you can imagine that Huddersfield will do a better job of testing the teenage Frenchman this time around.

Time will tell whether he is up to the ask.