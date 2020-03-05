'Going to save our season': Some Spurs fans react to one 'hungry' performance last night

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter lauded Oliver Skipp after he produced a quality performance during his side's FA Cup defeat to Norwich City.

Spurs had taken the lead through Jan Vertonghen in the first half, but after constant pressure from the bottom-of-the-table Premier League club, they equalised following a mistake from Michel Vorm during the second period.

The game then went into extra-time and penalties, with Skipp playing the entire 120 minutes, but not being able to help his team progress through to the quarter-final stages.

It was Skipp's first appearance for Spurs since December, and despite missing so much action, he didn't look out of place on Wednesday night.

The Tottenham faithful were mightly impressed with what they saw from the 19-year-old in what was an 'energetic' and 'hungry' display from the teenager.

Given that Jose Mourinho is still searching for his best team, his best combinations across the pitch, this will fill him with joy because he is a player he can now potentially start in these coming weeks.

Tottenham's best chance of Champions League football is by finishing in the top four/five come May, as their hopes of progressing in the Champions League do look bleak, and even if they do, they face a tough task given their circumstances.

Either way, in what was a disappointing evening for the North London club last night, Skipp was no doubt a positive and a player who will now be looking to earn more starts under Mourinho.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Skipp's display:

Seeing Olivier Skipp hassling, hurrying and making crucial interceptions is filling me with joy. #THFC #COYS #TOTNOR — Marc BA ⚽ (@marc_ba12) March 4, 2020

Tenacious, quick and forward thinking on the ball, good retention and sweeps up the danger defensively. Very impressive first half from Skipp on his first senior start in 5 months, making a real case to start more games. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/eT7hrlFY9e — COYS.com (@COYS_com) March 4, 2020

Skipp the second coming of Scott Parker.



Lo Celso pulling the strings. #THFC #COYS — Marc BA ⚽ (@marc_ba12) March 4, 2020

Lo Celso, Dier and Skipp that half pic.twitter.com/6UNrB6YGeb — Adam (@TottenhamAdam) March 4, 2020

Sir Oliver Skipp is going to save our season — Jake. (@YedIin) March 4, 2020

How many times has Skipp recovered the ball tonight? So hungry and energetic! — SpursLogic (@ItsSpursLogic) March 4, 2020

Our best player has been Lo Celso but Skipp has done a good job too. Bit of tenacity and tempo to his game which is lacking amongst some others. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) March 4, 2020

My only positives out of tonight is, two words = Oliver Skipp.



Thought he was excellent tonight. Done really well. — SoapboxSPURS (@SoapboxSpurs) March 4, 2020