'Going to save our season': Some Spurs fans react to one 'hungry' performance last night

Tottenham Hotspur fans watch the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Oliver Skipp during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter lauded Oliver Skipp after he produced a quality performance during his side's FA Cup defeat to Norwich City.

Spurs had taken the lead through Jan Vertonghen in the first half, but after constant pressure from the bottom-of-the-table Premier League club, they equalised following a mistake from Michel Vorm during the second period. 

 

The game then went into extra-time and penalties, with Skipp playing the entire 120 minutes, but not being able to help his team progress through to the quarter-final stages.

It was Skipp's first appearance for Spurs since December, and despite missing so much action, he didn't look out of place on Wednesday night.

The Tottenham faithful were mightly impressed with what they saw from the 19-year-old in what was an 'energetic' and 'hungry' display from the teenager. 

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is tackled by Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Given that Jose Mourinho is still searching for his best team, his best combinations across the pitch, this will fill him with joy because he is a player he can now potentially start in these coming weeks. 

Tottenham's best chance of Champions League football is by finishing in the top four/five come May, as their hopes of progressing in the Champions League do look bleak, and even if they do, they face a tough task given their circumstances. 

Either way, in what was a disappointing evening for the North London club last night, Skipp was no doubt a positive and a player who will now be looking to earn more starts under Mourinho.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Skipp's display: 

