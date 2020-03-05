Go Battle League: Season 1 dates, times and rewards announced for Pokémon Go

The Season 1 Go Battle League dates, times, and rewards have been announced for Pokemon Go.

Aside from Abra having been confirmed for the Pokémon Go Community Day on March 15th, Niantic have today announced the Season 1 dates, times, and rewards for their competitive Go Battle League. This is an event which will see similarly ranked competitors battle against each other through an online matchmaking system.

Fans will already know of this, but the preseason for Go Battle League commenced back in January. However, this is quickly coming to an end as Season 1 will shortly commence this very month.

Below you'll discover the announced dates, times, and rewards for Season 1 of Go Battle League in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go: When does Go Battle League Season 1 start?

Pokémon Go's Go Battle League Season 1 will officially start on March 13th at 13:00 PDT.

Season 1 will commence with the Great League (1,500 CP limit), and this will run until March 27th at 13:00 PDT.

Following the Great League's conclusion, the Ultra League (2,500 CP limit) will then immediately begin and conclude on April 10th at the familiar time mentioned above.

With the start and end times being consistent, the Master League (no CP limit) will begin on April 10th and finish on April 24th.

Once the Master League has concluded, all three of the Season 1 events will be available until May 1st.

Below you'll find an easy to digest timeline of the dates and times for Go Battle League Season 1 (know that these are subject to change):

The Great League will run from Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Ultra League will run from Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, April 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Master League will run from Friday, April 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

All three leagues will be available from Friday, April 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Before these Season 1 events begin, however, know that there will also be two-themed events to participate in as well.

There will be an event on March 10th at 08:00 until March 12th at 22:00 (local time) that will allow you to prepare for the Go Battle League Season 1.

This event will see strong Pokémon appear in raids with the likes of Skarmory, Swampert, and Shieldon included. In addition to these, Registeel and Cresselia will also be appearing in five-star raids, and you’ll also earn twice the usual Stardust from Raid Battles and Trainer Battles during this event.

Lastly, there will also be a Go Battle League Season 1 launch celebration event from March 13th at 08:00 until March 16th at 22:00 local time.

What are the Pokémon Go rewards for Go Battle League Season 1?

Some of the Pokémon Go rewards for Go Battle League Season 1 include encounters with Legendary and Mythical Pokémon starting at rank 4.

In regard to specific reward encounters for Go Battle League Season 1, Niantic have cited Altered Forme Giratina, Darkrai, and Thundurus.

Darkai will be available from March 6th at 08:00 until March 9th at 22:00, meanwhile Altered Forme Giratina will be available to encounter between March 13th at 08:00 until March 16th at 22:00. These times are specific to your local region and there will be shiny variants available.

As well as these above encounters, Niantic have also stated that there will be additional avatar items and an exclusive avatar pose.

You'll be able to obtain rewards by winning bouts against similarly ranked players to climb up the rankings. And each new rank will offer opportunities to earn a wider variety of prizes.

Per the Pokémon Go website, Metagross will be your guaranteed first encounter reward. At rank 4, you'll have the chance to encounter Beldum, meanwhile Rufflet will be available at rank 7.

The much-anticipated Pikachu Libre will make its debut at rank 10. Reaching this rank will also earn you avatar items and an avatar pose inspired by the Pokémon League Champion in the Hoenn region, Steven.

Lastly, at the end of Season 1, you'll also be gifted an Elite Charged TM provided you've reached rank 7 or above.