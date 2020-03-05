Gerrard shares training changes are part of what he is doing to try and reverse Rangers rut

The Ibrox boss is searching for ways forward at Rangers.

Steven Gerrard is a manager who cuts a frustrated figure right now having watched his Rangers team fall from grace domestically since the turn of the year.

Having been title contenders following a superb victory at Celtic Park in December, the Ibrox side have since fallen 13 points behind the league leaders and exited the Scottish Cup.

Subscribe

It's heartbreaking for supporters to watch their team throw things away and Gerrard is now searching for answers.

Speaking to assembled media after last night's defeat to Hamilton, he shared that both he and his staff are doing all they can to reverse the rut, including making changes to training.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Myself and my staff are flat because we are doing everything we can.

"We are trying to change formations and personnel, doing different things in training to try and lift and put confidence into them.

"I thought we lacked desire and commitment at the weekend which was really tough to take.

"I don’t think we lacked that tonight. Tonight was more about quality and taking your chances in the final third."

Clearly right now he is not getting a response from his squad and that will be the most worrying thing for everyone watching on who cares about Rangers.

If he can't seem to cajole a reaction out of his players then it would suggest big changes are needed this summer, whether in the squad or in the management team itself.

Making formation and training changes is quite drastic at this stage of this season. Most teams will be well into their groove and routines, simply trying to focus on the crucial matches ahead.

The comments suggest Gerrard doesn't quite know how to dig the Gers out of their current hole. Unfortunately for the Liverpool legend, he's the man who has to come up with solutions.

Rangers fans will be hoping he can sooner rather than later.