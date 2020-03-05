Quick links

Rangers

Gerrard makes comment about Ibrox atmosphere during Rangers defeat

John Verrall
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were beaten again in the Scottish Premiership, with Steven Gerrard coming under increasing pressure.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Sky Sports that the Ibrox atmosphere was ‘flat’ last night, as his side lost 1-0 to Hamilton.

Rangers fans have grown more and more frustrated with their side in recent weeks, with Gerrard’s men really struggling to find form after the winter break.

Subscribe

Rangers have gone from league leaders to sitting 13 points behind Celtic, and their defeat last night was arguably their worst result of the season.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by Hamilton, and Gerrard claims that he understands why Ibrox wasn’t its usual vocal self yesterday.

 

“It was very low on the back of Hearts,” Gerrard admitted. “I didn’t think it could get any worse. It was probably the game that we needed and wanted, when you at look at you’re playing bottom of the league at home.

“We had an idea that the atmosphere would be a bit flat and rightly so, because they’re frustrated. We needed to give them a performance to be proud of”

Rangers actually had their chances against Hamilton, but they failed to take them and they were made to pay.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers looks on during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Rangers’s chances of winning the Scottish Premiership are now surely all but over for another season.

Gerrard is actually under some pressure at Ibrox now, as frustrations continue to grow.

Rangers do have Europe to look forward to, but unless they improve drastically it is difficult to see them causing an upset against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Light Blues are next in action against Ross County at the weekend, when another defeat would see even more serious questions being asked.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch