Gerrard makes comment about Ibrox atmosphere during Rangers defeat

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers were beaten again in the Scottish Premiership, with Steven Gerrard coming under increasing pressure.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Sky Sports that the Ibrox atmosphere was ‘flat’ last night, as his side lost 1-0 to Hamilton.

Rangers fans have grown more and more frustrated with their side in recent weeks, with Gerrard’s men really struggling to find form after the winter break.

Rangers have gone from league leaders to sitting 13 points behind Celtic, and their defeat last night was arguably their worst result of the season.

The Light Blues were beaten 1-0 by Hamilton, and Gerrard claims that he understands why Ibrox wasn’t its usual vocal self yesterday.

“It was very low on the back of Hearts,” Gerrard admitted. “I didn’t think it could get any worse. It was probably the game that we needed and wanted, when you at look at you’re playing bottom of the league at home.

“We had an idea that the atmosphere would be a bit flat and rightly so, because they’re frustrated. We needed to give them a performance to be proud of”

Rangers actually had their chances against Hamilton, but they failed to take them and they were made to pay.

Rangers’s chances of winning the Scottish Premiership are now surely all but over for another season.

Gerrard is actually under some pressure at Ibrox now, as frustrations continue to grow.

Rangers do have Europe to look forward to, but unless they improve drastically it is difficult to see them causing an upset against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Light Blues are next in action against Ross County at the weekend, when another defeat would see even more serious questions being asked.