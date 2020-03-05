Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal

Premier League

Former international boss says 22-goal, £30m star should join Arsenal

Danny Owen
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League underachievers Arsenal might need a new striker this summer - what about Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Raul Jimenez?

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City at Molineux on...

Raul Jimenez has been backed to swap Wolverhampton Wanderers for Arsenal with former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre tipping the striker to make a big-money move in the near future, speaking to Marca.

With a former Atletico Madrid and Benfica forward in the midst of another prolific season at Molineux, Jimenez looks like a man at the peak of his considerable powers.

A brilliantly taken winner in Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur means Wolves £30 million record signing now has 22 goals in all competitions during 2019/20, more than he managed during the entirety of his debut campaign in the Black Country.

 

Jimenez is under contract until 2023 but that has not stopped speculation arising about his short-term future, particularly after the 28-year-old refused to rule out a big-money move to one of Europe’s bona fide powerhouses when speaking to Marca.

And Aguirre, the Leganes boss who had two spells in charge of the Mexican national team, believes his compatriot would fit in well at the Emirates or even Stamford Bridge.

“He has all the numbers for that (a move to a Premier League giant). He is a good player, a goalscorer who knows how to play in the penalty area and also outside," he said.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur...

“I would like to see him in a great England (team), an Arsenal, a Chelsea. There, he could play perfectly now.”

With both Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Alexandre Lacazette showing little interest in extending contracts that are due to expire in the summer of 2021, there is a realistic chance that Arsenal will be in the market for a new number nine this summer.

But with funds tight at a club who look set to miss out on Champions League qualification again, nouveau riche Wolves would have little reason to listen to an offer from North London.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch