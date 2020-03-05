Former international boss says 22-goal, £30m star should join Arsenal

Premier League underachievers Arsenal might need a new striker this summer - what about Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Raul Jimenez?

Raul Jimenez has been backed to swap Wolverhampton Wanderers for Arsenal with former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre tipping the striker to make a big-money move in the near future, speaking to Marca.

With a former Atletico Madrid and Benfica forward in the midst of another prolific season at Molineux, Jimenez looks like a man at the peak of his considerable powers.

A brilliantly taken winner in Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 win away at Tottenham Hotspur means Wolves’ £30 million record signing now has 22 goals in all competitions during 2019/20, more than he managed during the entirety of his debut campaign in the Black Country.

Jimenez is under contract until 2023 but that has not stopped speculation arising about his short-term future, particularly after the 28-year-old refused to rule out a big-money move to one of Europe’s bona fide powerhouses when speaking to Marca.

And Aguirre, the Leganes boss who had two spells in charge of the Mexican national team, believes his compatriot would fit in well at the Emirates or even Stamford Bridge.

“He has all the numbers for that (a move to a Premier League giant). He is a good player, a goalscorer who knows how to play in the penalty area and also outside," he said.

“I would like to see him in a great England (team), an Arsenal, a Chelsea. There, he could play perfectly now.”

With both Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Alexandre Lacazette showing little interest in extending contracts that are due to expire in the summer of 2021, there is a realistic chance that Arsenal will be in the market for a new number nine this summer.

But with funds tight at a club who look set to miss out on Champions League qualification again, nouveau riche Wolves would have little reason to listen to an offer from North London.