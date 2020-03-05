'Exceptionally good': Gary Holt pays tribute to Celtic after Livingston clash

Quick links

Danny Owen
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are closing in on another title after Tom Rogic's equaliser snatched a point for Neil Lennon's side at Livi.

Gary Holt has paid tribute to an ‘exceptionally good’ Celtic side after Tom Rogic’s stoppage time equaliser snatched a point away at Livingston, speaking to the club’s Twitter feed.

A Livi side who beat Neil Lennon’s champions 2-0 in October, their first ever victory against the Glasgow giants, were on the verge of doing the most unexpected of doubles on Wednesday night.

A rare Fraser Forster gaffe allowed Jon Guthrie to cancel out Callum McGregor’s early cracker before Scott Robinson put the hosts ahead at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

 

But, just as Livingston were starting to dream of victory, Rogic popped up to slam home from a brilliant Odsonne Edouard assist in the 91st minute, grabbing a 2-2 draw to put Celtic a further point clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Holt was understandably disappointed after his side failed to hang on, though he was never going to criticise his players after they proved to be more than a match for the reigning champions.

“An exceptionally good side; treble-winning, champions, I think they’ve won eight in a row (league titles). To go toe-to-toe with them over 96 minutes is testament to the lads.

"They are an exceptional side with a never say die attitude," he added to the Herald. "They had three talented attacking options to put the pressure on us.”

Celtic had Edouard, Leigh Griffiths, James Forrest and Tom Rogic all desperately attempting to force an equaliser at the death and, while a draw will still go down as a disappointing result, the way they gained a point in the final stages felt like the hallmark of champions.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

