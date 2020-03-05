Ex-Rangers boss can't believe Gerrard didn't bring 24-year-old to Ibrox in January

Rangers were linked with bringing Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox in January.

Pundit and Rangers hero Ally McCoist has told BT Sport (04/03), as quoted by The Scottish Sun, that he's surprised the Gers didn't move to sign Lyndon Dykes in January.

The Gers lost once again on Wednesday night, falling to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Hamilton Academical as their torrid domestic form continued.

Since returning from the winter break, Rangers have been dismal in domestic action, and have scored just 10 goals in their last nine league games.

The goals have dried up for Alfredo Morelos whilst Jermain Defoe is only just back from injury, meaning Rangers' strikeforce has become something of an issue – even with Florian Kamberi arriving.

Rangers' alternative target to Kamberi was Livingston star Dykes, according to The Scottish Sun, and it wouldn't be surprise to see the Gers target him in the summer.

The 24-year-old Australian has been superb this season, registering 12 goals and 10 assists for Livi, and tormented Celtic once again on Wednesday night.

Dykes will likely be in-demand this summer, and ex-Gers striker McCoist has now praised him as aggressive and quick, admitting that he is surprised Rangers didn't go for him in January.

McCoist added that Dykes brings so much to the game other than goals, and his backing should just tempt Rangers to keep him on their radar for the summer.

“I like him. I think he’s aggressive, I think he’s quick,” said McCoist. “Am I surprised more teams didn’t try and get him in January? Very surprised. In fact to be honest with you I’m really surprised my old team Rangers didn’t go for him. I think he’s a real handful, but I think he probably epitomises the Livingston team.”

“He’s extremely aggressive but I think he’s got more to his game than that. He’s comfortable on the ball, he’s clever, he can finish with both feet. I was actually staggered that nobody took a punt on him. I know people have said that in his last eight games he’s only got one goal, but he brings a lot more to the party than that I think,” he added.