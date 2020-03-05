Quick links

Everton’s reported transfer plan this summer will allegedly make Liverpool money

Subhankar Mondal
SS Lazio players Luiz Alberto and Joaquín Correa celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on February 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy.
Former Liverpool player Luis Alberto is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between Lazio and Bologna at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 29 February 2020.

If Everton sign Luis Alberto from Lazio in the summer transfer window, then Liverpool will benefit financially, according to The Express.

According to Corriere della Sera, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring the 27-year-old attacker to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.

The Express has claimed that Liverpool have a 30% sell-on clause in the 27-year-old’s contract.

The Reds added the clause when they sold the 27-year-old - who can also operate as an attacking midfielder or a winger - to Lazio in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee of £4.3 million, according to the report.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Luis Alberto has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 25 Serie A games for Lazio so far this season, and he has also played 208 minutes in the Europa League.

The Spain International made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Lazio last season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old also scored one goal and provided one assist in five Europa League games during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Luis Alberto Romero of Lazio reacts during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

