Quick links

Everton

'Everton that': Some Toffees fans react to official club tweet

Sam Preston
Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Sam Preston Profile
Sam Preston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton after suffering an injury out on loan at Crystal Palace,

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace control ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Everton have confirmed on their official website that striker Cenk Tosun has returned to the club after suffering injury out on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Turkish striker left Goodison Park on a temporary basis in January with the aim of getting him some regular gametime and returning to the scoresheet, but has suffered a setback.

 

The club statement said: "Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and will undergo surgery next week after sustaining an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training with loan club Crystal Palace.

"Tosun, 28, played five times for Roy Hodgson’s team but his time in south London has been cut short after he was hurt in a training session on Monday.

"The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff at the Club’s USM Finch Farm training headquarters following the surgical procedure on his ACL."

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 8 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Cenk Tosun of Everton during the Everton FC training session at USM Finch Farm on January 8 2020 in Halewood, England.

When Everton shared the news on their official Twitter page, there was no shortage of supporters reacting and wishing Tosun well.

Some bemoaned the player's luck and that of the club, disappointed that Tosun was not able to get himself back firing at Palace.

It continues a tough spell in England for Tosun, who has failed to show what he can do on a consistent basis in the Premier League.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch