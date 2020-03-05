'Everton that': Some Toffees fans react to official club tweet

Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton after suffering an injury out on loan at Crystal Palace,





Everton have confirmed on their official website that striker Cenk Tosun has returned to the club after suffering injury out on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Turkish striker left Goodison Park on a temporary basis in January with the aim of getting him some regular gametime and returning to the scoresheet, but has suffered a setback.

The club statement said: "Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and will undergo surgery next week after sustaining an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training with loan club Crystal Palace.

"Tosun, 28, played five times for Roy Hodgson’s team but his time in south London has been cut short after he was hurt in a training session on Monday.

"The player will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff at the Club’s USM Finch Farm training headquarters following the surgical procedure on his ACL."





When Everton shared the news on their official Twitter page, there was no shortage of supporters reacting and wishing Tosun well.

Some bemoaned the player's luck and that of the club, disappointed that Tosun was not able to get himself back firing at Palace.

It continues a tough spell in England for Tosun, who has failed to show what he can do on a consistent basis in the Premier League.

Everton that. Just as he's performing for Palace and it looked like we might sell him in the summer — Adam (@adxmEFC) March 5, 2020

We sell you Bolasie, you break him. You loan us Tosun, we break him. Our clubs in a nutshell. — Fan of the Year 2020 (@MarcWilliams22) March 5, 2020

The club is cursed. — Raumdeuter. (@exiledtoffee) March 5, 2020

Get well soon Cenky — Tom (@TBrooSki) March 5, 2020

Another one we'll never get rid of — colin mckillen (@CMckillen) March 5, 2020

Get well and come back stronger ,good luck in the future where ever that is — Nikki Talbot (@evertonnikki) March 5, 2020

Good Luck lad. Undeserved bad luck .. be back stronger next season . #bluefamily — Al Bennett (@AlanB_RTFC) March 5, 2020