Everton fans react as Duncan Ferguson scores a screamer in training

Big Dunc rolled back the years with a brilliant finish in Everton's training.

Duncan Ferguson made Everton fans fall in love with him all over again when he took temporary charge of the club after Marco Silva faced the sack.

The big Scotsman did pretty well as the club's interim boss but he is Everton's real hero for what he did back in the day. Ferguson played over 250 games for the club and scored 65 goals for them in all competitions.

He will forever remain a hero to Everton fans who grew up watching him but it doesn't seem like he has lost his touch. Everton's official Twitter account posted a video of him scoring a brilliant half-volley from outside the box and Toffees fans loved it.

| When training is over, but Big Dunc still wants to test you with a few half-volleys...



Ferguson's energy when he was the caretaker manager back in December was fantastic and the same was reflected on the pitch from his players.

Now part of Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff, he seems to be doing a brilliant job yet again with the Toffees faring brilliantly in the Premier League, even against the big teams.

The Toffees have a great chance of finishing in one of the European places by the end of the season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been outstanding upfront and with a bit more inspiration from Big Dunc with goals like this in training, the duo should help Everton cross the line.

Here are how a few Everton fans reacted to Ferguson's screamer:

