Who is Eric Dier's brother? Tottenham star defends sibling from fan abuse after Norwich defeat

Eric Dier confronted a fan in the crowd after they allegedly abused his brother but just who is the Spurs player's sibling?

Football has always been an emotionally charged game.

The ecstatic highs and the pitiful lows are enough to drive fans and players mad and it's not uncommon to see tempers boil over.

And while scuffles between fans in the stands and players on the pitch are not uncommon, it's a much rarer sight to see a player get into an argument with a fan, with the most high-profile example being Eric Cantona's kung fu kick during the 1994/95 season.

However, Tottenham star Eric Dier has given fans a new example to talk about after leaping into the crowd to confront a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat against Norwich.

Eric Dier confronts fan after Norwich defeat

Following Tottenham's defeat at home to Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round, Spurs' defensive midfielder Eric Dier could be seen climbing over advertising hoardings and rows of seats to confront a fan in the crowd.

It has emerged that the fan in question had gotten into an argument with the younger brother of Eric Dier after allegedly abusing both players on the pitch and Eric's brother.

This led to the Spurs player leaving the pitch to assist his sibling.

Who is Eric Dier's brother?

Eric Dier has two brothers, Edward and Patrick Dier. It is not known which of the two siblings was involved in the incident following the match.

Eric Dier is one of six children in the Dier family and is the son of Jeremy and Louise Dier. His siblings are Daisy, Steffi, Edward, Francesca and Patrick.

His father, Jeremy, is a former professional tennis player while his mother, Louise, was offered a job running the hospitality programme at Euro 2004, which led to the Dier family moving to Portugal and living there until 2010, while Eric stayed as he was part of the Sporting Lisbon youth setup.

Little is known about the members of Eric Dier's family, especially his two younger brothers, Edward and Patrick.

Fans and manager reactions

Fans have been surprisingly positive towards Eric Dier for confronting the allegedly abusive fan with many taking to social media to offer their support.

One twitter user said: "Eric Dier showing that professional footballers are human and not scripted robots that they’re expected to be... fair play to him going and sticking up for his brother. Think anyone would do the same."

While another added: "Go on Eric Dier. Full respect! It doesn't matter what your profession is, u stand up for what's right and you stand up for your family."

On top of that, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho also defended the actions of his player in his post-match press conference, saying: "I think Eric Dier did something we professionals, we cannot do. But in these circumstances, I think every one of us would do."

It is understood that the FA will be investigating the matter while Tottenham Hotspur will not be taking any action against their player.