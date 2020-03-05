Englishman says he has ‘got a good club’ for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers lost at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Andy Campbell has suggested on Twitter that he wants Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Middlesbrough.

The former Middlesbrough striker made the comment on Twitter following the defeat for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Subscribe

Gerrard recently suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could leave Rangers, but it is very unlikely that the Liverpool legend will step down from his role at the Gers before the end of the season.

Rangers are as many 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table, although the Ibrox club do have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough find themselves third from bottom in the Championship table at the moment and are in real danger of going down to League One at the end of the season.

Englishman Campbell has suggested that he would take Gerrard at Middlesbrough.

Is it time for Stevie G to head South??? I’ve got a good club for him!!!! #UTB — Andy Campbell (@andycampbell32) March 4, 2020

Wish we were second in the league — Andy Campbell (@andycampbell32) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Gerrard has shared what he told his Rangers players in the dressing room after the defeat to Hamilton Academicial at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

The Daily Record quotes the Liverpool legend as saying: "We have spoken to them and the dressing room is very quiet. We had a discussion.

“I'm asking questions, I'm asking for reasons why we have played ourselves into this rut and why confidence is so low because we have real good players in the dressing room and these don't look like the players that were doing ever so well a short time ago.”

Rangers will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership.