English manager confirms 'massive blow' for Arsenal loanee

The teenage Arsenal starlet seems to be done as far as 2019-20 goes.

It looks like Arsenal player Tyreece John-Jules's season might be over.

The 19-year-old attacker joined Lincoln City on a half-season loan in January and was doing well.

John-Jules, an unused substitute in Arsenal's defeat by Chelsea in December, opened his account for the League One club in a 1-0 win over Blackpool in January.

The teenager has managed seven league appearances on loan, but it looks like he won't be making another one.

City boss Michael Appleton confirmed that John-Jules is 'very unlikely' to play again this season after what he described was a 'massive blow' for his side.

He said via Football London: "Last night we found out that Tyreece has a slight fracture in the tarsal bone, so it looks very unlikely that he’ll feature again this season.

"It's a massive blow. It's a big blow for us, for the player, for the squad, for everybody but I think first and foremost I hope he gets himself sorted as quick as he possibly can."

This will devastate John-Jules and rightly so.

Just when he started getting into senior football, his progress and ongoing development is curtailed by this.

It remains to be seen how long he's absent for, but Appleton doesn't sound overly optimistic that he'll be back this season.