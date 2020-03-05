'Very happy': Club announce new contract for reported Tottenham and Leicester target

Quick links

Premier League pair Spurs and Leicester City are reportedly interested in Cologne's Bundesliga flyer Ismail Jakobs.

Cologne have announced that much-admired left-back Ismail Jakobs has signed a new contract with the Bundesliga club, via Express, amid speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester City.

A Cologne-born 20-year-old who has risen through the ranks in the Cathedral City is the toast of the town right now. Jakobs only made his German top-flight debut in November and it is no coincidence that Markus Gisdol’s side have flown up the table since then.

Jakobs has been nothing short of a revelation, helping Cologne win three of their last four Bundesliga games by a scoreline of 4-0, 5-0 and 3-0.

 

Shortly after the Mail reported that Tottenham and Leicester were hatching plans to lure Jakobs to the Premier League, Cologne have moved fast to tie him down to a new contract.

No wonder sporting director Armin Veh is pleased.

“We are very happy about the extension,” he told Express.

Jakobs’ new deal runs until 2022 and, according to the report, Cologne will return sooner rather than later in an attempt to tie him down to an even longer deal

Patience will have to be a virtue for Tottenham and Leicester, then, who will be made to wait for one of Germany’s most exciting youngsters. Fortunately, with Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Chilwell, James Justin and Christian Fuchs still contracted to Spurs and the Foxes respectively, they are not exactly crying out for a new left-back.

