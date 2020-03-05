Sold for £1m, former Everton prospect now compared to Messi and Alli

Premier League Everton sold Liam Walsh to Bristol City in 2018 - now he's earning huge praise on loan at League One leaders Coventry City.

Liam Walsh is earning comparisons with Lionel Messi at Coventry City with a player Everton sold for £1 million going from strength to strength away from Goodison Park, as reported by Coventry Live.

It is a good time to be a budding young talent at Finch Farm. Everton have lifted the Premier League 2 title in two of the last three seasons with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Tom Davies establishing themselves as first-team stars along the way.

But, while Calvert-Lewin and co made the step up, Walsh was never afforded the opportunity. Two years ago, the Toffees sold the Merseyside-born midfielder to Bristol City for just £1 million (the Sun).

However, if his magical displays on loan at League One leaders Coventry are anything to go by, Everton could soon be ruing their decision to let Walsh walk out the door for next to nothing.

“I call him Messi,” said Sky Blues star Kyle McFadzean, who also draws similarities between Walsh and one of his former MK Dons team-mates.

“Deli Alli was one of the players I played with but when you look at Liam Walsh, he’s (also) one of the best players I have played with.

“I think (he can go to the) Premier League, me. I really do. He’s really good. Class really. He had his injury earlier in his career but if he hadn’t had that he’d be in the Premier League now.”

With four goals and six assists in all competitions this season for Mark Robins’ side, Walsh is underlining his undoubted potential with an ever-improving end product for a Coventry side dreaming of promotion back to the Championship this season.

And, if he keeps producing displays befitting of a Barcelona superstar, who’s to say another chance at Everton won’t come his way?