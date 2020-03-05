Reported Arsenal target allegedly tells club he wants to go; could cost just £5m

Premier League underachievers Arsenal have been tipped to bring Le Havre's Pape Gueye to the Emirates this summer.

Pape Gueye has made it clear that he has no plans to extend his contract at Le Havre with the young midfielder heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Paris Normandie.

A second-tier club who gave us Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy, Dimitri Payet and Steve Mandanda appear to have another potential star on their hands.

At just 21, Gueye is already Le Havre’s vice captain and one of the first names on their team sheet.

An impressive defensive midfielder with energy by the bucket-load, the Frenchman has been compared to Chelsea’s World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and, if he adapts to life in England like the former Leicester City talisman, he might just be the ball-winning enforcer Arsenal have needed since Gilberto Silva’s heyday.

Paris Normandie claims that Gueye looks set for a move this summer after telling his current employers that he will not be extending a contract which is due to expire in 2021. This makes the summer of 2020 the last chance Le Havre have to earn a decent fee for their prize asset.

Jeunes Footeaux reports that Arsenal were ‘very close’ to tying up a £5 million deal for Gueye, leaving Udinese, AC Milan and Sevilla disappointed.

Watch this space.