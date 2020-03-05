Quick links

Reported Arsenal target allegedly tells club he wants to go; could cost just £5m

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February...
Premier League underachievers Arsenal have been tipped to bring Le Havre's Pape Gueye to the Emirates this summer.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February...

Pape Gueye has made it clear that he has no plans to extend his contract at Le Havre with the young midfielder heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Paris Normandie.

A second-tier club who gave us Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy, Dimitri Payet and Steve Mandanda appear to have another potential star on their hands.

At just 21, Gueye is already Le Havre’s vice captain and one of the first names on their team sheet.

 

An impressive defensive midfielder with energy by the bucket-load, the Frenchman has been compared to Chelsea’s World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and, if he adapts to life in England like the former Leicester City talisman, he might just be the ball-winning enforcer Arsenal have needed since Gilberto Silva’s heyday.

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England.

Paris Normandie claims that Gueye looks set for a move this summer after telling his current employers that he will not be extending a contract which is due to expire in 2021. This makes the summer of 2020 the last chance Le Havre have to earn a decent fee for their prize asset.

Jeunes Footeaux reports that Arsenal were ‘very close’ to tying up a £5 million deal for Gueye, leaving Udinese, AC Milan and Sevilla disappointed.

Watch this space.

A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

