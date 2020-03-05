Reported £50m-rated target aces his Tottenham audition; Clive Allen calls him 'brilliant'

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League strugglers Norwich City, thanks to a sensational Ben Godfrey display.

When Jan Vertonghen powered home a pinpoint Giovani Lo Celso free kick just minutes into Tottenham’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Norwich City on Wednesday, the Premier League’s creakiest back line appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

But, 107 minutes later, Jose Mourinho’s side had failed to build on their early advantage with Daniel Farke's side, for the second time in two months, dominating proceedings at Spurs' space-age stadium. After a dramatic penalty shootout, it was Norwich who were celebrating on the North London turf, reaching the FA Cup last eight for the first time in almost three decades.

However, if it wasn’t for Ben Godfrey, the Canaries’ influential captain, an enthralling encounter might have been all wrapped up inside 90 minutes.

A sensational piece of defending denied Serge Aurier what looked like a certain winner in the dying minutes of normal time, Godfrey positioning himself on the goal line to send the Ivorian’s effort spinning wide of the post.

“Brilliant, absolutely brilliant… his position behind the goalkeeper,” said a stunned Tottenham legend Clive Allen on S3HD (4 March, 8:00pm). “What a saving block on the goal line. Superb defending.”

Godfrey has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham recently, via the Express, and it is fair to say a 22-year-old centre-half aced his audition in midweek, while offering some justification for his staggering £50 million price tag.

He won everything in the air on Wednesday night while striding out from defence with power and purpose in a blur of green and yellow. You would be forgiven for thinking this was the legendary Lucio in his Brazilian heyday, rather than an England U21 international from York.

With six clearances, four interceptions, three tackles and a 92 per cent pass completion rate, Godfrey has saved arguably his best performance of the entire season for a visit to what could be his future employers.