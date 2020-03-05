Report: Watford made £8m bid for Midlands-based player; offer turned down

Premier League Watford reportedly tried and failed to sign Birmingham City's Championship left-back Kristian Pedersen during the January transfer window.

Watford were willing to pay £8 million for left-back Kristian Pedersen during the January transfer window, according to BT, although Birmingham City wanted more for one of their star men.

A 25-year-old wide man with an eye for goal, Pedersen has really caught the eye since moving to St Andrews in 2018.

He has even scored four times this season, a tally that would have risen to five if his scorching volley against QPR last time out had not been controversially disallowed.

With Watford keen to snap up a new left-back in January, BT reports that the Hornets offered £8 million for Pedersen.

A potential deadline-day move failed to materialise, however, as Birmingham value a player they signed for a bargain £2.2 million at a much higher fee.

It remains to be seen whether Watford return for Pedersen in the summer. If Nigel Pearson can secure their Premier League status, the former Union Berlin star may struggle to turn down the prospect of leaving mid-table Birmingham for a chance in the Premier League.

Former Serie A star Adam Masina has stepped up impressively in recent months and shone once again at left-back during Saturday’s stunning 3-0 thrashing of champions-elect Liverpool.

But with Jose Holebas due to turn 36 in June, Watford would still benefit from some added depth on the left-hand side.