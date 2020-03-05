Quick links

Report: Table-topping club expect West Ham to bid for £17m star; replacement identified

Danny Owen
David Moyes of West Ham United smiles prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Premier League strugglers West Ham United reportedly want to sign River Plate's Argentina international Gonzalo Montiel.

Gonzalo Montiel pass the ball during a match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia as part of Superliga 2019

River Plate are expecting West Ham United to return with a new bid for Gonzalo Montiel this summer, according to TNT Sports, with the South American giants now scouring the market for replacements.

Argentina have been made to wait for a top-class right-back. But, in Montiel, it seems that the Albiceleste finally have a man capable of being their answer to Dani Alves.

A 23-year-old with two international caps under his belt has been nothing short of a revelation for the 2018 Copa Libertadores winners. But River Plate are under no illusions that hanging on to Montiel for the long term might be all-but impossible.

 

It is rare for players to remain in the Argentinian league during the peak of their powers and, according to TNT, Argentine league leaders River are already braced for a new offer from one Premier League club – West Ham.

The Hammers made a £9 million loan-to-buy offer in January, a bid described as ‘ridiculous’ by River coach Marcelo Gallardo. But, should they trigger Montiel’s £17 million release clause, Los Millonarios will be powerless to prevent his departure.

Alex Vigo, a 20-year-old from Colon, has been mentioned as a potential departure.

Gonzalo Montiel de River Plate reacts during a match between Estudiantes and River Plate as part of Superliga 2019

It remains to be seen, however, if the emergence of academy graduate Jeremy Ngakia makes West Ham think twice about splashing out £17 million on a new recruit.

The youngster has impressed since forcing his way into the starting XI, with his all-action display against Liverpool recently described as ‘fabulous’ by manager David Moyes.

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

