Report: Table-topping club expect West Ham to bid for £17m star; replacement identified

Premier League strugglers West Ham United reportedly want to sign River Plate's Argentina international Gonzalo Montiel.

River Plate are expecting West Ham United to return with a new bid for Gonzalo Montiel this summer, according to TNT Sports, with the South American giants now scouring the market for replacements.

Argentina have been made to wait for a top-class right-back. But, in Montiel, it seems that the Albiceleste finally have a man capable of being their answer to Dani Alves.

A 23-year-old with two international caps under his belt has been nothing short of a revelation for the 2018 Copa Libertadores winners. But River Plate are under no illusions that hanging on to Montiel for the long term might be all-but impossible.

It is rare for players to remain in the Argentinian league during the peak of their powers and, according to TNT, Argentine league leaders River are already braced for a new offer from one Premier League club – West Ham.

The Hammers made a £9 million loan-to-buy offer in January, a bid described as ‘ridiculous’ by River coach Marcelo Gallardo. But, should they trigger Montiel’s £17 million release clause, Los Millonarios will be powerless to prevent his departure.

Alex Vigo, a 20-year-old from Colon, has been mentioned as a potential departure.

It remains to be seen, however, if the emergence of academy graduate Jeremy Ngakia makes West Ham think twice about splashing out £17 million on a new recruit.

The youngster has impressed since forcing his way into the starting XI, with his all-action display against Liverpool recently described as ‘fabulous’ by manager David Moyes.