Report suggests Leicester have advantage over Aston Villa for £30m man

Marseille's Morgan Sanson is a reported target for numerous Premier League clubs including Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City and Dean Smith's Villa.

Leicester City have joined the race to sign £30 million-rated Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer, according to Jeunes Footeux, although the Frenchman will apparently reject a move to Aston Villa as he wants to play European football next season.

With almost half of the Premier League allegedly expressing interest in an all-action midfielder with a brilliant brain and even better lungs, Sanson finds himself in a rather luxurious position heading into the transfer window.

The 25-year-old has his pick of the clubs with a £30 million price-tag unlikely to put off most of the teams in England’s increasingly affluent top flight.

Reports in France suggest that Leicester are interested and, with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, the former U21 international could be handed the chance to play in Europe’s premiere club competition for the very first time.

A move to Leicester would certainly appeal to Sanson; seemingly more so than Villa anyway.

Jeunes Footeaux reports that the former Montpellier ace is ‘not at all interested’ in joining a club very much in relegation danger. Sanson would prefer to join a team capable of offering continental football – which obviously gives Leicester the advantage.

The Express reports that Everton, Southampton and West Ham are also interested but they, like Aston Villa, are not currently in possession of a European place.