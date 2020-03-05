Quick links

Report suggests Leicester have advantage over Aston Villa for £30m man

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Marseille's Morgan Sanson is a reported target for numerous Premier League clubs including Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City and Dean Smith's Villa.

Morgan Sanson celebrates goal during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes at Stade Velodrome on February 22, 2020 in Marseille, France.

Leicester City have joined the race to sign £30 million-rated Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer, according to Jeunes Footeux, although the Frenchman will apparently reject a move to Aston Villa as he wants to play European football next season.

With almost half of the Premier League allegedly expressing interest in an all-action midfielder with a brilliant brain and even better lungs, Sanson finds himself in a rather luxurious position heading into the transfer window.

 

The 25-year-old has his pick of the clubs with a £30 million price-tag unlikely to put off most of the teams in England’s increasingly affluent top flight.

Reports in France suggest that Leicester are interested and, with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League, the former U21 international could be handed the chance to play in Europe’s premiere club competition for the very first time.

A move to Leicester would certainly appeal to Sanson; seemingly more so than Villa anyway.

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Morgan Sanson #8 of Marseille defended by Gaetan Paquiez #15 of Nimes and Loick Landre #5 of Nimes during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular...

Jeunes Footeaux reports that the former Montpellier ace is ‘not at all interested’ in joining a club very much in relegation danger. Sanson would prefer to join a team capable of offering continental football – which obviously gives Leicester the advantage.

The Express reports that Everton, Southampton and West Ham are also interested but they, like Aston Villa, are not currently in possession of a European place.

Marseille's French midfielder Morgan Sanson (C) kicks the ball during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Football Club de Nantes (FCN) at the Velodrome...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

