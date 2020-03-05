Report: Arsenal want £17m rising star to replace player Arteta called 'remarkable'

Premier League Arsenal could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but reports say Gent starlet Jonathan David could be his replacement at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified Gent phenomenon Jonathan David as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates, according to Goal.

Ironically enough, it could be a horror mistake from the man himself which brings an end to the Gabonese superstar’s two-and-a-half year spell in North London.

Aubameyang somehow contrived to slice a close-range sitter wide of the target as Arsenal suffered a humiliating Europa League defeat to Olympiakos last week, all but ensuring that the Gunners will be absent once more from the Champions League in 2020/21.

With one of the world’s hottest strikers desperate to play at the highest level possible while he is at the peak of his powers, the former Borussia Dortmund talisman has shown little interest in extending a contract which is due to expire in 2021.

According to Goal, Arsenal could take a major risk by turning to a 20-year-old Canadian to fill Aubameyang’s boots.

David, however, is no ordinary 20-year-old. The Brooklyn-born wonder-kid has produced a staggering 23 goals and ten assists during a breakthrough campaign in Belgium and reports suggest Gent could be willing to cash in for as little as £17 million.

That is a fee that even Arsenal, whose finances have taken a major hit due to the lack of Champions League football, could afford.

But the prospect of replacing an established world-class talent with a player who has enjoyed just two seasons of first-team football over in Belgium point towards an era of austerity at the Emirates.

Head coach Mikel Arteta recently hailed Aubameyang's 'remarkable' goal-scoring ways, although it looks increasingly likely that his future lies away from Arsenal.