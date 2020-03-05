Quick links

Report: Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham want to sign PL star for free

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Three Premier League clubs, the Gunners, the Toffees and Spurs, are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth's out-of-contract winger Ryan Fraser.

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could go head-to-head for Ryan Fraser this summer, according to 90Min, while Everton are also allegedly interested in the Bournemouth winger.

With a Scottish international set to become a free agent in July, it seems that some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are willing to overlook the fact that he has endured something of a season to forget.

 

Only the brilliant Eden Hazard produced more assists than Fraser (14) in the 2018/19 campaign. But such match-winning displays have been few and far between this time around, with the diminutive speedster looking a shadow of his former self in a relegation-threatened Cherries side.

In 27 games, Fraser has produced one goal and four assists.

However, despite that rather unimpressive tally, 90Min reports that Everton, Spurs and Arsenal are all still interested in snapping up the 26-year-old with a jet-heeled free agent certainly worth the risk.

Mbwana Samatta of Aston Villa and Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth,...

After all, according to the Sun, Fraser was valued at £30 million just 12 months ago after all.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all hardly short of options out wide but the former Aberdeen youngster would still give Mikel Arteta, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti something a little different.

Unlike Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Richarlison, Fraser is an out-and-out winger with chalk on his boots. His pinpoint crossing ability could provide ammunition aplenty for classic number nines like Harry Kane or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth with Ryan Fraser at the end of their sides 2-1 win during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

