'Different player of late': Some fans rave about Newcastle loanee's 'excellent' display v PL giants

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy took on Manchester City last night.

Sheffield Wednesday are out of the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Owls were always going to face a difficult task against Pep Guardiola's men, who are aiming to successfully defend their position as FA Cup holders.

Garry Monk's side have been in pretty dismal form, winning just two of their last 13 Championship games, but did start well as Jacob Murphy flashed a shot wide.

City hit the bar twice before finally landing the winner, as Sergio Aguero's shot found it's way into the net, looping over the line after an initial save from Joe Wildsmith.

Wednesday couldn't bring themselves level, but there is no shame in losing 1-0 to City, even if Owls fans may be disappointed with the lack of opportunities they created.

Still, there was encouragement with the performance of winger Murphy, as the Newcastle loanee looked like one of the players most likely to make something happen.

The 25-year-old has hit five goals in 29 league games this season, and showed that he can still cause problems against Premier League sides despite his lack of impact at Newcastle.

Wednesday fans took to Twitter to praise Murphy, branding him 'excellent' and a 'different player' of late, whilst hailing him for showing quality and being creative in the final third - really encouraging news for Newcastle.

One plus point recently - Jacob Murphy. For me our most creative player in the last 2 months and yes that includes Bannan #swfc — Lewis Hastie (@LewisHastie) March 4, 2020

Hunt deserves to play on Saturday. Dawson is still the best keeper at the club. Dominic Iorfa was immense. Jacob Murphy is the goat. Great effort, monk in, up the owls. #SWFC — joshua (@swfcjoshuaa) March 4, 2020

Not ashamed of that....Massive positives of tonight....Wildsmith, Iorfa & Murphy #swfc — Rachel Hall (@Rachiebobbles86) March 4, 2020

Murphy is a different player of late. Improved massively since the first half of the season.

Ironically with the team struggling more than they did, he seems to have found more confidence to get on the ball & run at defenders, something he didn't do during his first months#SWFC — Added On Time (@added_on_time) March 4, 2020

Bannan, Murphy and Iorfa having reyt games so far — adam (@_ae19_) March 4, 2020

It was a wimper , wildsmith , Iorfa n Murphy excellent — Jack (@jspratswfc) March 4, 2020

Positives: Wildsmith, Iorfa, Murphy, Hunt & Forestieri all showed quality tonight



Negatives: Very little offered going forward. Lees, Pelupessy & Da Cruz were really poor yet again. The basics still not being done, regardless of opposition



Roll on summer #swfc https://t.co/jkg2CwZRcu — Joe Bryden (@JoeBryden80) March 4, 2020