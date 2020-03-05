Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Different player of late': Some fans rave about Newcastle loanee's 'excellent' display v PL giants

Olly Dawes
Fans shade their eyes from the sun during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Barnsley, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy took on Manchester City last night.

Jacob Murphy of Sheffield Wednesday battles with Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy during the FA Cup Fifth Road match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at Hillsborough,...

Sheffield Wednesday are out of the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Owls were always going to face a difficult task against Pep Guardiola's men, who are aiming to successfully defend their position as FA Cup holders.

Garry Monk's side have been in pretty dismal form, winning just two of their last 13 Championship games, but did start well as Jacob Murphy flashed a shot wide.

 

City hit the bar twice before finally landing the winner, as Sergio Aguero's shot found it's way into the net, looping over the line after an initial save from Joe Wildsmith.

Wednesday couldn't bring themselves level, but there is no shame in losing 1-0 to City, even if Owls fans may be disappointed with the lack of opportunities they created.

Still, there was encouragement with the performance of winger Murphy, as the Newcastle loanee looked like one of the players most likely to make something happen.

Jacob Murphy of Sheffield Wednesday battles with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the FA Cup Fifth Road match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at Hillsborough,...

The 25-year-old has hit five goals in 29 league games this season, and showed that he can still cause problems against Premier League sides despite his lack of impact at Newcastle.

Wednesday fans took to Twitter to praise Murphy, branding him 'excellent' and a 'different player' of late, whilst hailing him for showing quality and being creative in the final third - really encouraging news for Newcastle.

Fans shade their eyes from the sun during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Barnsley, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch