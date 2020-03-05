Description of behind-the-scenes at Ibrox after defeat should worry Rangers supporters

Rangers suffered a damaging Scottish Premiership defeat at Ibrox last night.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard painted a grim picture of the scene within the dressing room at Ibrox last night after watching his team slump to a loss at the hands of Hamilton, The Scottish Sun reports.

The Gers now find themselves 13 points behind Celtic at the top of the league table, failing to take advantage of their rivals' dropped points away to Livingston.

Subscribe

Given that Hamilton hadn't won a single league match since December heading into the encounter it was a particularly poor night for Gerrard and his team, even outwith the context of the title race.

Perhaps most worryingly for Rangers supporters, the squad right now is at such a low ebb, not even being able to find it in themselves to be angry or motivated to do better.

The Ibrox boss described a desolate group of players.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I have a dressing room that’s shot of confidence.

"We have played ourselves into a rut and I’ve got a real tough, tough job to pick that up and improve it from here.

"I played the game for many years and I’ve been in dressing rooms where confidence is shot and things are not great.

"I’m not going to say this is the first time I’ve experienced that. But the dressing room is very quiet at the moment."

Rangers can't afford to sit around feeling sorry for themselves.

Although any success domestically now looks pretty much impossible, they still have ambitions in Europe.

The Ibrox team have shown they can rise to the occasion in continental action despite poor results domestically.

Wins over Braga, Porto and Feyenoord should give them hope ahead of Thursday.

Can they put the pain of Premiership football behind them once again and rise to the occasion against Bayer Leverkusen?

If they're to do that, Gerrard will need to find a way to spark his dressing room to life with a reaction of some sort.