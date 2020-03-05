'Day is ruined, had enough': Some Spurs fans react after shock report emerges

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reportedly will consider his future at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left worried after reports have suggested that Harry Kane may consider his future at the club in the summer.

The Telegraph claim that Kane will consider his future at Tottenham in the summer, if they fail to land silverware this season.

With Spurs crashing out of the FA Cup last night, and also facing a fight to stay in the Champions League, it seems as if Jose Mourinho’s side’s wait for a trophy will be extended.

Kane could now be tempted to move away, according to reports in the Telegraph.

And the latest rumours have left Spurs fans very concerned that they may actually fail to hold on to their star striker.

The saving grace for Tottenham fans is that if any team attempts to buy Kane they will have to pay a huge sum.

The England captain still has four years left on his contract with Spurs, so they are under no real pressure to sell.

Tottenham will surely do everything in their power to keep Kane, but it could be understandable if his head is turned.

Kane has been one of the best goalscorers in world football over a number of years, but he is yet to win any silverware throughout his career - and at the age of 26, he may realise that he only has a few more years left if he is to earn a huge move.