Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 episode 6 cast: Meet guest stars Chris Martin, Alan Tudyk, Greg Germann

Curb Your Enthusiasm always boasts some excellent guest stars and season 10 episode 6 is no different.

Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm is surely one of the most unique shows on TV.

Not only does it star Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself but each episode features a plethora of notable guest stars.

And we don't mean d-list celebrities, we mean major Hollywood stars, big-name TV actors and world-renowned musicians.

Season 10 of the hit comedy is no different either with plenty of guest stars scheduled to appear throughout.

NEW ADDITION: Curb Your Enthusiasm welcomes Isla Fisher for season 10

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10 episode 6

Episode 6 of Curb Your Enthusiasm's 10th season follows Larry as he gets involved in another raft of hijinks including going AWOL with a disabled badge.

We begin the episode by joining Larry and Freddy Funkhouser as they look to invent a coffee cup that stays hot, here they meet inventor Boris, whose dog causes no small amount of trouble.

The bulk of the episode though is centred around a surprise party for Jeff, something which his physician strongly advises against due to Jeff's recent ill health.

Season 10 episode 6 cast

As always with Curb Your Enthusiasm, we join Larry David and his usual main cast colleagues as well as a host of new big-name guest stars.

Main cast

Larry David as a fictionalised version of himself

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene

Cheryl Hines as Cheryl David

Susie Essman as Susie Greene

J.B. Smoove as Leon Black

Guest stars

Vince Vaughan as Freddy Funkhouser

Alan Tudyk as Boris

Fred Armisen as Wally

Greg Germann as Andrew 'Rusty' Holtzer

Chris Martin as himself

Peggy Miley as Mocha Jane

Rebecca Romijn as Penelope

Derek Alvarado as a Parking Attendant

Emily Walker as a Meter Maid

Shon Wilson as a Travel Agent

Chris Martin from Coldplay turns to acting

That's right, one of the world's biggest music stars turns his talents to acting in Curb Your Entertainment, although we still see him performing some music in the episode.

This isn't the first time Chris Martin has appeared in a film or TV show as the Coldplay star has also had minor roles in the film Shaun of the Dead and the TV shows Extras and Modern Family.

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk has been in so many films and TV shows (121 according to IMDb) over the years that you're bound to have seen something with him in.

While he's playing Boris the Inventor in Curb Your Entertainment, he's arguably best known for his roles in the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Firefly and Dodgeball.

Greg Germann

And finally, Greg Germann, who plays the physician Andrew 'Rusty' Holtzer, is another actor with well over 100 credits to his name.

The biggest of his acting roles have come in the likes of Ally McBeal, Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, Ned and Stacey as well as the film Clear and Present Danger.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 10th season is available to watch on Sky Comedy as well as Sky's streaming service Now TV.