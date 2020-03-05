How to watch Crufts 2020: Event timetable, TV channel and YouTube live stream

Paul Fogarty
An Akita dog named Chanel and handler handler Faye Bevis enter the ring to be judged for Best In Show on day four of the Cruft's dog show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2018 in Birmingham,...
Paul Fogarty Profile
Paul Fogarty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crufts 2020 is here and you'd be barking mad to miss any of this year's canine-themed show.

The bond between human and dog is a notoriously strong one.

However, that bond is at its most obvious a Crufts, the annual event that celebrates all things canine.

From dog agility competitions to the coveted 'Best in Show' award, Crufts is an event that dog lovers never want to miss.

March 2020 is set to bring us the 129th year of the competition and it's due to be just as special as ever but how can dog fans tune in?  

  • SPORT: Netflix's Drive to Survive lifts lid on controversial F1 sponsor

Crufts 2020

The 2020 edition of Crufts, which is hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, runs from Thursday, March 5th until Sunday, March 8th.

The event, which is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world, welcomes hundreds of dogs and thousands of fans each year.

Dalmatians are shown on day one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts the World’s biggest dog show got under way this morning....

Events timetable

Over the course of the competition, each day is jam-packed with events.

Events start from 8:45am on Thursday, Friday and Sunday while Saturday sees an even earlier start at 8:15am.

Each day concludes well into the evening with finishing times ranging from 7:35pm to 9:00pm on the varying days.

Details of the exact events taking place on each day can be found on the official Kennel Club Crufts website in the What's On section. 

A Border Collie leaps a jump during the agility section on one of Crufts 2020 at the National Exhibition Centre on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, England. Crufts, the world’s biggest dog...

How to watch

Coverage of Crufts can be found on traditional TV on Channel 4 and More 4 at various stages across the four-day event.

If you want to watch full live coverage of each day of action, you can tune in via Cruft's official YouTube channel which can not only be played on mobiles and PC but also smart TVs, games consoles and more.

The 2020 edition of Crufts runs from Thursday, March 5th until Sunday, March 8th.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Paul Fogarty Profile

Paul Fogarty

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.