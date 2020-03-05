How to watch Crufts 2020: Event timetable, TV channel and YouTube live stream

Crufts 2020 is here and you'd be barking mad to miss any of this year's canine-themed show.

The bond between human and dog is a notoriously strong one.

However, that bond is at its most obvious a Crufts, the annual event that celebrates all things canine.

From dog agility competitions to the coveted 'Best in Show' award, Crufts is an event that dog lovers never want to miss.

March 2020 is set to bring us the 129th year of the competition and it's due to be just as special as ever but how can dog fans tune in?

SPORT: Netflix's Drive to Survive lifts lid on controversial F1 sponsor

Crufts 2020

The 2020 edition of Crufts, which is hosted at the NEC in Birmingham, runs from Thursday, March 5th until Sunday, March 8th.

The event, which is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world, welcomes hundreds of dogs and thousands of fans each year.

Events timetable

Over the course of the competition, each day is jam-packed with events.

Events start from 8:45am on Thursday, Friday and Sunday while Saturday sees an even earlier start at 8:15am.

Each day concludes well into the evening with finishing times ranging from 7:35pm to 9:00pm on the varying days.

Details of the exact events taking place on each day can be found on the official Kennel Club Crufts website in the What's On section.

How to watch

Coverage of Crufts can be found on traditional TV on Channel 4 and More 4 at various stages across the four-day event.

If you want to watch full live coverage of each day of action, you can tune in via Cruft's official YouTube channel which can not only be played on mobiles and PC but also smart TVs, games consoles and more.

The 2020 edition of Crufts runs from Thursday, March 5th until Sunday, March 8th.