Chelsea player shares what Andy Robertson said to him on the pitch after Liverpool lost

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea poses with the man of the match award following the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London,...
Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed to the Daily Mirror that Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson praised him at full-time after their FA Cup clash.

Gilmour caught the eye of all observes on Tuesday evening, as he helped Chelsea pick up a 2-0 win over Liverpool.

The 18-year-old put in a composed performance, as he caused Liverpool all sorts of problems with his distribution.

 

And Gilmour admits that even Robertson was very complimentary of his display at full-time.

“I was actually speaking to Andy Robertson, and he told me after the game. He told me to keep doing what I’m doing,” Gilmour said.

Chelsea’s win over Liverpool has caused some concern at Anfield that the demands of the season are now catching up with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool passes the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Liverpool have been nothing short of brilliant this term, but they have now lost on three of their last four outings.

Chelsea scored their goals through Willian and Ross Barkley, as they knocked the Reds out of the cup.

Liverpool are next in action against Bournemouth at the weekend, when they will be aiming to return to winning ways and top form.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

