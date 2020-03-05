Chelsea player shares what Andy Robertson said to him on the pitch after Liverpool lost

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed to the Daily Mirror that Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson praised him at full-time after their FA Cup clash.

Gilmour caught the eye of all observes on Tuesday evening, as he helped Chelsea pick up a 2-0 win over Liverpool.

The 18-year-old put in a composed performance, as he caused Liverpool all sorts of problems with his distribution.

And Gilmour admits that even Robertson was very complimentary of his display at full-time.

“I was actually speaking to Andy Robertson, and he told me after the game. He told me to keep doing what I’m doing,” Gilmour said.

Chelsea’s win over Liverpool has caused some concern at Anfield that the demands of the season are now catching up with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool have been nothing short of brilliant this term, but they have now lost on three of their last four outings.

Chelsea scored their goals through Willian and Ross Barkley, as they knocked the Reds out of the cup.

Liverpool are next in action against Bournemouth at the weekend, when they will be aiming to return to winning ways and top form.