Tony Cascarino boldly predicts it'll be 'totally different' for one Newcastle player next season

Tony Cascarino has boldly predicted that Joelinton will be a 'much better' player for Newcastle United next season despite his serious struggles during his debut campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland striker believes pre-season will be crucial for Joelinton and if he does well then he can see it being 'totally different' for the Newcastle man.

Joelinton moved to St James' Park for a big fee during the summer transfer window, but he has only managed one goal in the Premier League.

Speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on talkSPORT (04/03/2020 at 6:15 am), Cascarino has backed Joelinton to find some form for Newcastle next season.

"Joelinton's backheel [against West Brom], he has struggled to get goals, but it is [brilliant]," Cascarino told talkSPORT. "It was a brilliant backheel - I like the three [Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Almiron].

"I just think Joelinton has just got to find his [rhythm]. He needs a big pre-season for Newcastle. I think a lot of work has got to be put into him for going into next season. He will be a much better player, I feel, next year.

"Well, there have been many a player who have played there in their first season, I wouldn't say they have been poor, they have just not lived up to what is expected of them. I think he has done okay at times. The goal numbers are dreadful, which is always a problem for a centre-forward. Going into next year, you get a big pre-season behind you and I think it'll be totally different."

Whilst Joelinton has struggled to prove his worth this season, it can all change within the matter of months, or just a few matches.

The Magpies are in the FA Cup and they have a quarter-final showdown coming up against Manchester City. If they can progress to Wembley, if Joelinton can guide them to the capital then it could provide him with the much-needed lift that he requires.

Added with that, if Newcastle were to make the finals and if he were to produce then he'll be remembered forever by the Toony Army faithful, but that is currently a distant dream.