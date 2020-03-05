'Better than Fabinho': Liverpool fans react to transfer rumour

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ghanian powerhouse.

If rumours are believed, Liverpool want to add a powerful midfielder to their ranks this summer.

According to Cadena Ser, the Reds have stepped up their pursuit of Thomas Partey and have even made contact with Atletico Madrid over signing him.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Director of Football Michael Edwards got to watch him up close last month when Partey helped Atleti to a 1-0 Champions League win over the reigning champions.

ESPN reported that the 26-year-old a £45 million release clause in the Spanish capital.

And here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to potentially signing him, with some arguing that he's an upgrade on Brazilian powerhouse Fabinho.

Partey is better than Fabinho — Tobe (@Tobe_ekwunife1) March 4, 2020

Have LFC started the Partey rumours to try and give Fabinho a kick up the posterior? — The Professional Unbearable (@CodeRedShell) March 3, 2020

Please I’m on my knees, buy Partey @LFC — chris (@ChrisR1503) March 3, 2020

The Partey links make more sense every week — AB (@ABxLFC) March 3, 2020

Sign Thomas Partey and Sell Fabinho to Bordeaux — Josh (@LFCjrm) March 3, 2020

If we're honest, Fabinho is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

He has won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League in the space of a year.

The Premier League isn't sewn up yet, but Klopp's side are only a few victories away from wrapping it up, with a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the summit.

Partey is an excellent player and his stock will rise if he knocks Liverpool out of the Champions League later this month, but for now, a few dodgy games doesn't cancel out what a monster Fabinho has been over the past year or so.