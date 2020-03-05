Quick links

'Better than Fabinho': Liverpool fans react to transfer rumour

Shane Callaghan
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ghanian powerhouse.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 30,...

If rumours are believed, Liverpool want to add a powerful midfielder to their ranks this summer.

According to Cadena Ser, the Reds have stepped up their pursuit of Thomas Partey and have even made contact with Atletico Madrid over signing him.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Director of Football Michael Edwards got to watch him up close last month when Partey helped Atleti to a 1-0 Champions League win over the reigning champions.

ESPN reported that the 26-year-old a £45 million release clause in the Spanish capital.

 

And here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to potentially signing him, with some arguing that he's an upgrade on Brazilian powerhouse Fabinho.

If we're honest, Fabinho is easily one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

He has won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League in the space of a year.

The Premier League isn't sewn up yet, but Klopp's side are only a few victories away from wrapping it up, with a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the summit.

Partey is an excellent player and his stock will rise if he knocks Liverpool out of the Champions League later this month, but for now, a few dodgy games doesn't cancel out what a monster Fabinho has been over the past year or so.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona competes for the ball with Thomas Partey of Atletico de Madrid during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on April 06,...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

