'Believe it or not'... Steven Gerrard praises two Rangers players despite Ibrox defeat

Rangers lost 1-0 to Hamilton Academical at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that he thought Steven Davis and Joe Aribo were both impressive against Hamilton Academical.

The Gers have been slammed in 2020, as their domestic form has played them out of contention for two trophies having crashed out of the Scottish Cup and gifted Celtic a huge lead at the top of the table.

Two defeats at Hearts and a loss at Kilmarnock have left fans baffled, especially as they beat Braga twice in the Europa League to make the last 16 of that competition.

The fallout from Saturday's defeat at Hearts has been brutal, and Rangers really needed to hit back with a home win against Hamilton – but remarkably lost yet again.

David Moyo's goal handed the Accies a 1-0 win at Ibrox, leaving Rangers 13 points adrift of Celtic and desperately searching for answers to their dismal form.

Gerrard is no doubt fed up of challenging his players to respond, and the demanding Rangers crowd are unsurprisingly furious with many players.

Still, Gerrard did find a couple of players to praise for their performances, joking that there were good displays out there whether you can believe it or not.

Gerrard called veteran Davis 'outstanding', and added that fellow midfielder Aribo 'had a right go', but that's about as far as the Rangers boss could go with his praise as his side lost once again.

“There were a few good performances out there, believe it or not,” said Gerrard. “I thought Steven Davis was outstanding and Joe Aribo had a right go,” he added.