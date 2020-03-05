Quick links

BBC pundit thinks Garry Monk made a mistake last night

Subhankar Mondal
Sheffield Wednesday lost against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Martin Keown suggested on BBC Sport that Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk should not have taken off Fernando Forestieri in the second half against Manchester City.

Forestieri was in action for Wednesday in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League outfit City at home on Wednesday evening.

The 30-year-old, who can operate as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, started the match at the Hillsborough Stadium, but he was taken off in the 56th minute.

 

Arsenal legend Keown was following the match for BBC Sport, and he believes that the former Italy Under-21 International played well.

Keown told BBC Sport:Fernando Forestieri has done well I think, I wouldn't have been taking him off. But I am a commentator and not a manager.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Wednesday evening, Forestieri had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, took 17 touches, made one tackle, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the former Watford man has made eight starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship for the Owls, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Wednesday are 12th in the Championship table at the moment with 48 points from 36 matches, eight points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

