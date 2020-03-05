BBC pundit reminds Rangers of his January transfer advice Gers didn’t heed

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard should have brought Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox, says Tam McManus.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Tam McManus has suggested on Twitter that Rangers should have signed Lyndon Dykes in the January transfer window.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Dykes would have added another dimension to the Rangers attack.

McManus has said that Steven Gerrard’s side struggle against teams who sit in, and has stated that the 24-year-old Australian striker would have helped the Gers cope with that.

The Scotsman made the comments following Rangers’ defeat in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

I said they should have signed him in January. Would have given them something totally different to what they have. Rangers struggle badly against teams who sit in and they can’t play through. He would have given them a target to go longer early and to attack crossballs. https://t.co/O67GNkDnzh — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) March 4, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dykes has made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston so far this season, scoring nine goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old has also played once in the Scottish Cup and twice in the Scottish League Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 64 points from 28 matches, while Livingston currently find themselves fifth in the standings with 39 points from 29 games.