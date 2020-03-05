Quick links

Scottish Premiership

BBC pundit reminds Rangers of his January transfer advice Gers didn’t heed

Subhankar Mondal
Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard should have brought Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox, says Tam McManus.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Tam McManus has suggested on Twitter that Rangers should have signed Lyndon Dykes in the January transfer window.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Dykes would have added another dimension to the Rangers attack.

McManus has said that Steven Gerrard’s side struggle against teams who sit in, and has stated that the 24-year-old Australian striker would have helped the Gers cope with that.

 

The Scotsman made the comments following Rangers’ defeat in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Jamie Brandon of Hearts and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Livingston at Tynecastle park on 04 December, 2019...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dykes has made 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston so far this season, scoring nine goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old has also played once in the Scottish Cup and twice in the Scottish League Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 64 points from 28 matches, while Livingston currently find themselves fifth in the standings with 39 points from 29 games.

Marco Kana of RSC Anderlecht competes for the ball with Lyndon Dykes of Livengston FC during the Friendly Match between RSC Anderlecht and Livingston FC at Pinatar Arena on January 11,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch