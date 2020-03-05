BBC pundit claims Tottenham man can show 'flashes of brilliance' & be equally 'frustrating'

Tanguy Ndombele came off the bench for Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last night.

Stephen Warnock believes that Tanguy Ndombele is the type of a player who can show 'flashes of brilliance' but equally he can be 'frustrating' to watch.

Ndombele moved to Spurs during the summer transfer window when then-manager Mauricio Pochettino snapped up his services from Lyon.

His debut was one to remember because his strike from outside of the area helped Spurs, at the time, secure an opening day win against Aston Villa.

But since then, he has been in and out of the side through injuries, shown real promise and then stagnated, as Warnock alluded to during the BBC's coverage of Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich last night.

"He is definitely a player capable of making something happen," Warnock told MOTD. "He shows flashes of brilliance and then can be a frustrating player to watch because you know his qualities."

Jose Mourinho has been pretty feisty with Ndombele this season, as the midfield powerhouse has tried to deal with injuries that have continued to set him back.

But Mourinho is trying to find his best XI at Spurs, including his best combination in the middle of the park, as Ndombele would perhaps be one of his better options.

It could be argued that someone like Oliver Skipp, who impressed last night, might need a player like Ndombele next to him to compliment his play.