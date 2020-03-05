Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

BBC pundit claims Spurs man was so bad he might as well not have played last night

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (up) and Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho watches the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has failed to score in his last eight appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

Jonathan Walters has told BBC Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match with Norwich City, that he felt Dele Alli was totally anonymous last night.

Alli was given the task of playing up-front for Spurs, but he failed to impress as Jose Mourinho’s side crashed out of the FA Cup.

Alli cut an isolated figure at times, as Tottenham posed minimal attacking threat against Norwich.

Alli was actually off the pitch when Spurs eventually went out of the competition on penalties.

 

But Walters was totally unimpressed by the England international’s display.

“It’s just terrible from Tottenham. Dele Alli may as well not have been playing,” Walters raged.

Alli has now failed to score in his last eight games for Tottenham.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...

It is rather harsh to judge him on last night’s display though, as he was played totally out of position.

Tottenham are so short of striking options that Mourinho has been left with little choice but to try Alli out as a striker.

Alli prefers to arrive late into the box rather than be relied on to lead the line, and it was clear that he wasn’t comfortable as Tottenham’s most advanced player yesterday.

Spurs have now failed to win any of their last four matches, with concerns rising about Mourinho’s side’s terrible form.

