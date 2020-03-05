BBC pundit claims ‘exciting’ Tottenham Hotspur talent doesn’t do enough

Erik Lamela was in action for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Stephen Warnock said on BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Erik Lamela does not do enough.

The former Liverpool defender made the comments during the FA Cup tie between Tottenham and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, came on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

While Warnock said that he is a big fan of the Argentina International and acknowledged his injury problems, he did say that the former AS Roma and River Plate star does not do enough.

Warnock said about Lamela in the 70th minute of the match during his co-commentary duty for BBC Sport: “Big fan of Lamela. I think he is a real exciting talent, doesn’t just do enough, though. Plenty of injuries during his career at Spurs.”

Stats

Lamela has been at Tottenham since 2013, but the Argentine has had injury issues over the years, and that has affected his impact on the club.

According to WhoScored, against Norwich on Wednesday evening, the 28-year-old had a pass accuracy of 85%, took 40 touches, played three key passes, attempted three dribbles, made two interceptions and one clearances, and put in four crosses.

So far this season, the attacker has made nine starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League and has made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.